Jack Mizrahi of Scarsdale and Boynton Beach, Florida, died Oct. 11 at the age of 90. He was born July 12, 1932 in the Bronx to Rachel Nahoum and Louis Mizrahi of Izmir, Turkey.
After graduating Clinton High School he served in the U.S. Air Force for four and a half years during the Korean War. He was stationed in Sacramento, California, where he met Winifred Ella Bailey to whom he was married for more than 66 years.
Mr. Mizrahi was a graduate of Hunter College and founding owner/partner of Jamil Corp., which he successfully guided for more than 45 years.
He is survived by his wife and their children: Lisa, Larry, Amy and Jason, their children’s spouses, and their nine grandchildren.
