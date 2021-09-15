James Douglas Shaver, aged 96, died Sept. 1, in Scarborough, Maine, where he had lived for the past 30 years. He was born in Utica, New York, on April 27, 1925 and grew up in New York and Canada. As a middle schooler, he attended Ridley College in St. Catharines, Ontario. He attended Scarsdale High School and graduated with the Class of 1943. He was a second lieutenant and U.S. Army Air Corps B-25 pilot in World War II.
After the war, Mr. Shaver attended Cornell University. He spent his career in the paper industry as an engineer and consultant in the U.S., Canada and Europe. In 1963 he moved his family back to Scarsdale where each of his children also graduated from Scarsdale High School.
Mr. Shaver was predeceased by his former wife, Mary Alice Brockett Shaver and a daughter, Becky Shaver Browning. He is survived by three children, James Douglas Shaver II, Tracy Shaver Holtzman (David) and Mary Kay Pascal and nine grandchildren. His body has been donated to a local medical school in Maine. There will be no service or donations per his request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.