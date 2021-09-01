James T. Kiosses, 86, of Gardner and Riverdale, New York, died peacefully Aug. 19 in Calvary Hospital in the Bronx. He was a Spanish teacher at Scarsdale High School for many years until his retirement.
Born in Gardner, New York, on July 20, 1935, to the late Athanaseos and Jennie (Apostopoulos) Kiosses, he was a graduate of Gardner High School and University of Massachusetts. He later earned a master’s degree from Harvard College and Ph.D. in education from Columbia University.
In addition to Spanish, Mr. Kiosses was fluent in six other languages. He was a member of Metropolitan Opera Guild and enjoyed the opera, art galleries and museums, attending Broadway shows, concerts and traveling, and going to baseball games as a fan of both the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox.
“He was a true Renaissance man,” and was known to have “a sweet tooth for all things sweet,” said his family.
Mr. Kiosses is survived by a sister, Rebecca “Becky” Vouzikas of Gardner; two nieces, Ellen C. Gosselin and her husband Craig of Gardner and Anastasia Colby and her husband Will of Rindge, New Hampshire; a nephew, Thomas J. Kiosses and his wife Sharon of Gardner; several great-nieces and great-nephews and close friends in the New York and Gardner areas.
Funeral services were scheduled to be held Wednesday, Sept. 1, at 11 a.m. in St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Gardner, with burial to follow in Forest Hill Cemetery, Fitchburg, Massachusetts.
Memorial donations may be made to the charity of one’s choice.
