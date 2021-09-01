Scarsdale, NY (10583)

Today

Light rain...with scattered thunderstorms for the afternoon. High near 70F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some heavy this evening, then periods of rain late. Low near 60F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 3 to 5 inches of rain expected. Localized flooding is expected.