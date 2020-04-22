Former Scarsdale Village Trustee Jane Nusbaum died April 4 at the age of 85.
Mrs. Nusbaum was born March 2, 1935. She graduated from Hunter College High School in 1953 and earned a degree in political sociology at Mount Holyoke College in 1957. Subsequently, she earned a master’s degree in history, specializing in women’s health, from the City University of New York and in 1993 received a master’s in health advocacy from Sarah Lawrence College. Later she coordinated the graduate program in women’s history at Sarah Lawrence and worked as an independent health advocate.
Mrs. Nusbaum was a past president of the Scarsdale League of Women Voters and on the board of the state LWV. She served on the Scarsdale Village Board of Trustees from 1992 to 1996.
She was also on the board of Scarsdale Edgemont Family Counseling Service. In recognition of her lifelong volunteer activities, Mrs. Nusbaum was inducted into the Westchester Senior Citizens Hall of Fame in 2014.
“Always known for her friendly and welcoming manner, Jane was an active member of the Scarsdale community especially in local government,” said former Mayor Anne Janiak. “Whatever issue she pursued, whether through her leadership role in the Scarsdale LWV or on the village board, she did so with fairness, dedication and passion.”
Former Mayor Ed Morgan said it was a pleasure serving on the village board with Mrs. Nusbaum, “an exemplary trustee” who “did her homework, reached out to residents around the village for input, came prepared for every meeting, and consistently provided thoughtful and positive insights as we sought the best possible results for everyone in Scarsdale. Her contributions on the village center and other land use issues before the board were particularly valued.”
Barbara Nusbaum said her mother was “a keen intellectual, world traveler and wonderful friend.”
Mrs. Nusbaum was a founding member and active congregant of Westchester Reform Temple where a virtual service was held earlier this month. She was also a founding board member of the Westchester End of Life Coalition and belonged to the Scarsdale Woman’s Club.
She is survived by her husband, Lawrence; daughters Barbara and Lynn; a son, John, seven grandchildren and two nieces.
Memorial donations may be made to the Scarsdale Edgemont Family Counseling Service, the Scarsdale League of Women Voters or the West Side Campaign Against Hunger.
