Janet F. Boyer

Janet Boyer of Greenwich, Connecticut, a longtime resident of Scarsdale, died March 31 at age 86 with her family by her side.
Born Jan. 3, 1936 in Syracuse, she attended Monmouth College in New Jersey, and at age 19 became a TWA flight attendant where she met her future husband Edward Boyer on a flight in Kansas City.
Mrs. Boyer was vice president of the TWA Clippers Club in New Orleans and was the first stewardess to fly married. She moved from New Orleans to Scarsdale where she worked as a real estate broker for 15 years, enjoyed playing paddle tennis, and participated in the Junior League and Scarsdale Woman’s Club. Her family said she “adored her family and loved doing The New York Times Sunday crossword puzzle every week.”
Mrs. Boyer is survived by her three children, Susan Froomer, Stephen Boyer and Ted Boyer, their spouses, her seven grandchildren and her sister Sarah Jennings. The family will hold a private celebration of life at Ferncliff Cemetery at a later date.
