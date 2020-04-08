A resident of Scarsdale for more than 50 years, Janice Beckhard Leyton died on April 1 after a brief illness. She was 89 years old.
Mrs. Leyton graduated from Albany Academy for Girls and Simmons College. She was predeceased by her husband, Martin, and her daughter, Robin. Surviving are two sons, Jonathan (Susanne) and Mark (Jennifer) and a daughter, Randi Lloyd (Andrei), a sister, Suzanne Goodman (Robert) and two grandchildren, Caleigh and Jeffrey Leyton. A private memorial will be held at a later date.
