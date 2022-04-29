Janice Cohen

Janice C. Cohen died April 21 at her home in Scarsdale, where she resided since 1965. She was 97.
A native New Yorker, she was a graduate of the University of Vermont and Boston University School of Social Work. Known for her kindness, generosity and hospitality, she devoted her life, personally and professionally, to helping others. She followed a long career at the Mental Health Association of Westchester with private practice and volunteerism, including for the United Way of Westchester and Putnam. She was active until recently in the Scarsdale Woman’s Club and engaged in lifelong education at LIRIC (Learning in Retirement at Iona College).
Mrs. Cohen is survived by her children, Susan, Jonathan and Nancy, and her nieces and nephews. There will be no public service.
Her family suggested giving donations in her memory to the United Way.
