Jean Pulver Hague died Sept. 22 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, at age 93.
She split her time between Juno Beach, Florida, and Atlanta, Georgia, for the past 40 years after raising her family in Scarsdale from 1957 to 1970.
Born on Feb. 1, 1929 in Manhattan to George and Martha Pulver, she grew up in Saratoga Springs, New York, graduated from Saratoga High School, attended the State University of New York at Albany, and later earned a master’s degree in guidance and counseling from Columbia University.
After she married Merl Thomas Hague in 1953, she took time off to support her three children while staying actively engaged with Scarsdale PTA, Scarsdale Country Club, Episcopal Church of Saint James the Less, and various community service work.
Mrs. Hague’s career included being director of the YMCA’s Vistas for Women program and a middle school guidance counselor. She became the dean and then the acting head at the American School of Paris in France in the mid-’70s.
She started a successful business as an independent counselor in Atlanta in 1979. She was one of the first independent educational consultants in the country and was actively involved with IECA (Independent Educational Consultants Association). Her business thrived for 40 years until she retired in 2019 at 90 years old.
Her family said, “Jean lived life to the fullest. She was an inspiration to many and was admired by all. She embodied dignity and grace in everything she did.”
Her passion was her work and her “never-ending care and dedication to her late husband Merl, and her family,” they said.
She is survived by her three children, Karen (John) Regan of Methuen, Massachusetts, Ann (Cal) Slemp of New Canaan, Connecticut, and John (Margaret) Hague of Newport Beach, California, as well as her sister, Madelyn Pulver Jennings, of Falls Church, Virginia, her sister-in-law Shelly Pulver, and
her seven grandchildren: Kate (Andrew) Douglas, Kevin (Meredith) Slemp, Jen Slemp, Jackie Slemp, Thomas Hague, Tyler Hague and Samantha Hague, and five great-grandchildren: Ainsley, Emme and Kassidy Douglas and Wesley and Oakley Slemp. She was predeceased by her husband Merl and her brother George Pulver Jr.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Oct. 15, at 11 a.m. at The Church of St. James the Less in Scarsdale. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donating in Mrs. Hague’s name to iecafoundation.org/donate-now.
