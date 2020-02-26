Former Scarsdale resident Jeanne Richman died on Feb. 10 at her home in Gramercy Park in New York City. She was 95. She was born in Brooklyn, the older daughter of Sydney and Fae (Rosenzweig) Barnett.
Her love of clear and vigorous writing, and her dedication to civic affairs, led her to a fruitful career in journalism and community service. She enrolled in the University of Michigan at the age of 16, where she worked for The Michigan Daily and The Washtenaw journal; she graduated in 1944. She received a master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University in 1945.
Mrs. Richman reported for the Hartford Courant and other newspapers, covering labor relations, court reform, legislative redistricting and other topics that were not typically assigned to female reporters in that era.She wrote and produced news programs during the early days of network television.
In the aftermath of World War II, she traveled abroad, writing lively magazine articles that illuminated the difficult recovery of postwar Europe, the political status of European women and the creation of the State of Israel.
She married Robert Richman, an orthopedic surgeon, in 1950. They were married for 54 years and raised their four children in Scarsdale.
Mrs. Richman’s commitment to her community led her to serve on the Scarsdale Board of Trustees and Planning Board, the Westchester County Planning Board and a myriad of other civic organizations. She garnered many honors for her work.
Mrs. Richman was also a longtime board member of the League of Women Voters of New York State. Inspired by a hope to increase fairness for everyone, she worked on programs including election law, judicial reform, municipal planning, zoning law and affordable housing. She led LWV projects on reapportionment and equal representation, and wrote amicus briefs on redistricting for the U.S. Supreme Court. As a board member of the National Municipal League, she researched issues of state and local governance, helped to write the constitution of the Mariana Islands Commonwealth, and was the principal author of “A Model Election System.”
Her family said she warmed the lives of family and friends with her generous hospitality, her love of learning and her outstanding cooking.
Mrs. Richman is survived by her daughter Amy Donnelly of New Paltz, New York, sons Dr. Paul Richman (D’vora) of Setauket, New York, Dr. Jonathan Richman (Jenny) of Cooperstown, New York, Dr. Jory Richman (Melanie) of Sewickley, Pennsylvania, 14 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and a sister, Abby Johnnes of High Falls, New York.
At her request, there will be no funeral services. Contributions in her memory may be made to Planned Parenthood or to the Southern Poverty Law Center.
