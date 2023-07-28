Jerome A. Seidman of Scarsdale died July 20 at age 91.
Born and raised in Brooklyn, he attended Brooklyn Technical High School, a trip of more than an hour on the trains each way. According to his family, he originally had planned to become a chemical engineer but changed to accounting because of ongoing prejudice against Jews. He graduated summa cum laude in accounting from Baruch College with numerous other academic awards and a continuing passion for wrestling, Ping Pong and handball.
Upon graduation, Mr. Seidman joined the accounting firm of Apfel and Englander and thereafter enrolled in night school at New York University, where he earned a law degree and served on the law review.
He was drafted into the army in 1952 and returned to the accounting firm in 1954. He remained at that same firm for more than 60 years and was a consistent fixture in management as the firm grew larger and larger though mergers until it ultimately became BDO USA.
Mr. Seidman loved serving his community, particularly on the board of trustees of the Scarsdale Foundation and on the board of the Hoff-Barthelson Music School, notwithstanding that his musical ability was forever a work in progress, his family said.
In addition to being a fixture at Beach Point Club for decades at weekly group lunches or playing tennis, Mr. Seidman was a dedicated counselor and advisor to his many long-term clients and accounting partners over the years, and loyal and committed to his extended family and personal friends, they said.
“In the many paths he crossed, he was serious yet tender, prudent, extremely discreet and a gentleman. He was the patriarch of his extended family, the voice of reason and a shelter in storms for many going through crises,” his family said.
Mr. Seidman was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather, and was incredibly proud of his family. He is survived by his wife of 60-plus years, Evelyn; his daughter Sharon, her husband Phil and their children Eli and Nina; and his son Steven, his wife Luba, and their children William, Jonathan and Andrew.
Donations in his memory may be sent to the Scarsdale Foundation at scarsdalefoundation.org/donate.html, the Scarsdale Schools Education Foundation at scarsdaleschoolseducationfoundation.org/donate/; and/or Friends of the IDF at https://bit.ly/3O9uAVT.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.