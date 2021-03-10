Longtime Edgemont resident Jerry L. Cosgrove died Sunday, March 7. He was 82.
Born on June 18, 1938 in Petoskey, Michigan, to Jenna (née Crowley) and Earl R. Cosgrove, he was raised in Lansing, Michigan, and attended Resurrection Catholic School. In 1957, at age 19, he met his future wife, Mary Meyer and they were married on Jan. 17, 1959 in East Lansing, Michigan. Soon after, they started their family, having a daughter and three sons. They moved to Edgemont, where the couple lived for more than 50 years.
As a talented illustrator, Mr. Cosgrove began his career at a commercial design studio in Lansing, Michigan. In 1963, he moved to Detroit to work at an agency specializing in the auto industry, ultimately launching his own studio. In 1970, he made the decision to move his young family to New York where he established a versatile design agency, Cosgrove Associates. His clients included Xerox, IBM, Reader’s Digest, FAO Schwarz, Citibank, Visa and a myriad of others. He also was a contributing artist and a longtime member of The Society of Illustrators.
According to his family, Mr. Cosgrove was a courageous entrepreneur, a successful businessman and foremost a generous caretaker of his family. They said he was a lover of New York City and relished the pace and energy of his surroundings.
In Edgemont, Mr. Cosgrove served as a football, basketball and baseball coach for his three sons, and his family said he was appreciated by both his own children and their friends. A friend commented, “Amid the many fine parents of my Edgemont years, and among all the dads of the day, Jerry C. really stood out.”
Along with his wife Mary, Mr. Cosgrove was a decades-long member of Fox Meadow Tennis Club and a tennis and paddle enthusiast.
Mr. Cosgrove and his wife were known for the family’s Surv-n-Surf, an annual summer badminton competition for friends and family who came from around the country to attend and share in the fun. The “storied event” was more than a yearly get together; the family said it “fostered lessons of acceptance and inclusion, encouraged fierce competition, and championed fair play and gracious behavior.” Mr. Cosgrove’s grandchildren said it is one of the central experiences of their lives.
Mr. Cosgrove is survived by his wife of 62 years, Mary Cosgrove (née Meyer) and their four children: Tracey Cosgrove (Mark McKinney), Todd Cosgrove (Kimberly Jones Cosgrove), Scott Cosgrove and PJ Cosgrove (Jennifer Weber Cosgrove); eight grandchildren: Marla Barker, Justin Cosgrove (Erica Fitzpatrick Cosgrove), Charlotte Cosgrove (Craig Reimer), Macklin Cosgrove, Margot Cosgrove, Patrick Cosgrove, Grace Cosgrove and Mickey Cosgrove; and one great grandson, Carlisle William Cosgrove. He is also survived by his brother, Patrick Cosgrove (Patricia Cosgrove) and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his older brother, Michael.
The family suggested making a donation to one’s favorite charity in Mr. Cosgrove’s name.
A celebration of his life will take place Sunday, June 6, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Cosgrove home, 50 Popham Road in Scarsdale.
