Joan Adler Mark of White Plains died April 20 at the age of 89. She was a resident of Scarsdale from 1966 to 1996.
A graduate of Wellesley College, she was president of her class until the time of her death, and she earned her master’s degree at the Bank Street School of Education in New York City. She retired after 24 years at Pace University, where she served as executive director of Cooperative Education and Career Services.
While raising her family in Scarsdale, Mrs. Mark worked as a career counselor in the Scarsdale and Blind Brook school districts, and was a past president of the Scarsdale Board of Education. Her numerous community and volunteer activities included serving as president of Greenacres, Scarsdale Middle and High School PTAs, and as an officer of the Greenacres Neighborhood Association. She also volunteered with the Citizens’ Committee for Children, New Alternatives for Children, WISE and Westchester Reform Temple.
After an exemplary career in education, Mrs. Mark enjoyed traveling, every pursuit of her grandchildren and her wide circle of friends, according to her family.
She is survived by her two sisters, Nancy Adler Morrill and Susan Adler Kaplan; her son John Gevertz and his wife Susan; her daughter-in-law Jackie and her grandchildren Willie, Rebecca, Justin, Annie and Andrew Gevertz as well as her stepchildren Nancy Mark Honig (Larry), Carol Mark (John) and Harvey Mark, step-grandchildren Emily (Aaron) and Charles, and step-great-grandson Mark.
She was predeceased by her husband Stanley Mark, and former husband Allan Gevertz and her son Bruce.
A memorial service will be held at a future date. Mrs. Mark’s family would be grateful for contributions to the Joan A. Mark Literacy Fund at New Alternatives for Children in New York at nackidscan.org/get_involved/donate_makeadonation.php.
