Former Scarsdale resident Joan Ann Brown died of Parkinson’s disease Nov. 26. She was 84.
Born in New York City, she graduated Marymount College with a degree in sociology and education. She married the late James Sylvester Brown in 1963 and moved to Scarsdale in 1972 where they raised their three children, Kelly, Jim and Jeanette.
Mrs. Brown was a member of the Scarsdale Golf Club for many decades and volunteered at organizations such as the American Cancer Society, the Westchester Historical Society, Adopt-a-Family and the Young Adult Institute Christmas Show Houses.
Her family said she was a “truly generous person who never hesitated to help strangers or loved ones with equal enthusiasm.” They said she loved to entertain and hosted many parties, holidays and events at her home in Scarsdale, and she had a passion for singing and dancing and loved classic Broadway musicals.
Widowed in her 40s, she loved to spend time with her family and friends, they said, and she doted upon her three grandchildren, Jack, Max and Charlotte.
A memorial service will be held at a later date due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In lieu of flowers, donations in Joan’s memory may be made to United Hebrew of New Rochelle.
