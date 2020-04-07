Joan Baron, a nationally recognized freelance photographer, died March 15, one month shy of her 89th birthday. Born on April 12, 1931, to Irving and Rebe Cohen, she was a lifelong resident of the Upper West Side of Manhattan, except for 18 years spent rearing four children in Teaneck, New Jersey, and the last 16 months of her life spent in Scarsdale, New York.
Known initially for wildlife photography, Mrs. Baron achieved great commercial success in the 1970s and 1980s with her distinctively framed photographs of big game cats and plains animals from Africa and other exotic locations around the world. Her work, noted for its artistic composition and clear expression of animal spontaneity and nobility, was sold through the gift galleries of high-end department stores including Neiman Marcus, Bergdorf Goodman, Henri Bendel and I. Magnin.
Mrs. Baron later turned her attention to domestic animals and created two pictorial books devoted to cats, “Cats Are Like That” and “Cat Couples,” published by Harper & Row. She was among the first group of artists permitted to tour Russia, the Central Asian Republics and Moldavia after Mikhail Gorbachev’s Glasnost policies opened the USSR to foreigners. Her photographs from that trip were exhibited at the Library of Congress, in a one-woman show titled “The Faces of our Enemies.”
Over the years her work appeared in multiple publications including The New York Times, Chicago Tribune, Miami Herald, Dan’s Papers, Hamptons Magazine, Audubon Book of Wild Cats, The Blessing of the Animals, Good Sense from the Animal Kingdom and many others.
For many years she also maintained homes on the South Shore of Long Island in Bridgehampton and then Water Mill, New York. She attended the Dalton School and Columbia University where she graduated with honors, magna cum laude, Phi Beta Kappa, and she received the Sociology Prize. She gave up a graduate fellowship in sociology at Columbia to pursue photography full time.
Mrs. Baron is predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Howard Baron, MD; her oldest daughter, Abigail Morrison Matthews; and oldest son, James David Baron.
She is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth Baron Hogan of Scarsdale, son, Michael John Baron, MD, MPH and daughter-in-law Heidi Baron of Nashville, Tennessee, son-in-law Michael Matthews of Westwood, New Jersey, and daughter-in-law Karen Kluglein of East Hampton, New York; grandchildren: Benjamin Hogan (Casey Hogan) of Scarsdale; Rebecca Scott (Daymond Scott); Joseph Morrison; Mathew Morrison of McDonough, Georgia; Maggie Hogan Cooper (Michael Cooper) of Seattle, Washington; Emma Mercedes Hogan of New York City; Jeffrey Baron of Nashville, Tennessee; Megan Baron (fiancée Cody Mosholder) of Denver, Colorado; and Lily Baron of East Hampton, New York; great grandchildren: Baron Hogan, Camille Hogan, Wolf Cooper and Steel Cooper; and friends and extended family too numerous to name.
Her family shared these thoughts: “The world is a less vibrant place without Joansie, and she will be mourned for the lifetimes of those who were lucky enough to know her, share a Sunday meal at her home, take a stroll on the beach or on Central Park West with her, or own one of her inspired photographs.”
A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
