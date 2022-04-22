Joan Breitman of Miami, formerly of Scarsdale from 1970-1994, passed away on April 12. She was 77.
After earning a bachelor’s degree from Hunter College and an MLS from Long Island University, she worked at Mercy College and Westchester Reform Temple.
Mrs. Breitman was predeceased by her husband Martin Breitman, and is survived by her children, Rachel and Eric Breitman, and her grandchildren, Juliet, Scarlet, Noah and Ari.
