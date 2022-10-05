Joan C. McCann

Former Fox Meadow Elementary School principal Joan Celia McCann died at home in Essex, Connecticut, on Thursday, Sept. 29 at age 86.
She was married to William J. McCann, M.D., for 64 years. They had been sweethearts since the ninth grade at Medford High School in Massachusetts.
Mrs. McCann served as elementary school principal at Siwanoy School in Pelham and at Fox Meadow in Scarsdale. She was known as a kind, intelligent, caring, compassionate, gifted and beloved principal who created a community for all of its staff, students and families. Early on in her career, she had been a reading teacher and first grade teacher at Siwanoy School, and a first grade teacher at Hutchinson School in Pelham and the Gleason School in Medford, Massachusetts.
Her family said she loved to introduce the arts into the schools, where she arranged to host many performing artists. While at Fox Meadow, she was the recipient of the Japanese Foreign Minister’s Award by former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Japan Michio Watanabe.
She held a doctoral degree in education from Fordham University, a master’s degree from the University of Michigan, and a bachelor’s degree from Tufts University.
She is survived by her daughter Susan K. McCann, son Peter C. McCann, daughter-in-law Diane Fusco McCann, and her three granddaughters, Annie C. Brown, Lily H. McCann and Wylie E. McCann; her sister, the Most Rev. Dianne Sullivan and brother-in-law, John Sullivan of Windsor, Connecticut, brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Richard and Christine McCann of Woburn, Massachusetts, and many nieces and nephews.
Mrs. McCann was predeceased by her parents Helen P. and Vincent J. Celia of Medford and Winchester, Massachusetts. Her father had been an assistant attorney general for the state of Massachusetts.
Mrs. McCann’s family said one of her favorite quotes was “Let me live in the house by the side of the road and be a friend to man,” by librarian and poet Sam Walter Foss.
A private family service will be held this month. In lieu of flowers, her family suggested donations may be made to https://seespotrescued.org, an animal rescue organization to honor Joan’s beloved dog, April McCann, as well as the many family cats and dogs she adopted over the years; or to https://louisamayalcott.org/ to honor Mrs. McCann’s love of reading to children, or to the Lincoln Center Institute for the Arts in Education - NYC-ARTS.
To share a memory of Mrs. McCann or send a condolence to her family, visit www.rwwfh.com.
