Joan Cummings Hebert died unexpectedly Dec. 9, surrounded by family in Buffalo, New York. She was 93.
Born on March 31, 1926, in Bronxville to E. Harper and Katherine (Hankinson) Cummings, she moved to Scarsdale as a young girl. She graduated from Scarsdale High School in 1942 and from Mount Holyoke College in 1947. There she met her future husband, Robert S. Hebert Jr., also of Scarsdale and a student at nearby Amherst College. He predeceased her in 1963.
Mrs. Hebert worked as a secretary for Dr. John B. Moses of Scarsdale. Also, she was an active alumna of Scarsdale High School and Mount Holyoke College, a member of the Mount Holyoke Club of Westchester and a volunteer at White Plains Hospital. After her retirement, she moved to Buffalo to be closer to her family.
An avid reader and crossword puzzler, Mrs. Hebert had a long, amazing life filled with friendship, travel, family and good humor, her family said. She is survived by her son Robert and his wife Kerry, her daughter Cindy and her husband Bob Kearney, her grandchildren Jennifer (Darren) Emo and Andrew (Kristen) Kearney, her great-grandchildren Jessica and Deegan Emo and Easton and Coulson Kearney, and her cousins Mary Gail Buermann and Carol LaValle and their families.
Mrs. Hebert’s ashes will be interred at Kensico Cemetery in the spring. A Celebration of Life will be held at that time. Donations in her memory may be made online at mtholyoke.edu/giving or by mail to Mount Holyoke Fund, P.O. Box 889, South Hadley, MA 01075.
