Joan Mary Keating, 78, of Scarsdale, died Nov. 2 at White Plains Hospital after a sudden illness.
Born Dec. 9, 1943, to Edward F. Keating and Mary McCormick Keating, she was their youngest child, known affectionately as “Pinky” to her family.
A lifelong resident of Scarsdale, Ms. Keating graduated from Eden Hall of Pennsylvania and Marymount College of Virginia. She spent more than 25 years at D’Arcy Masius Benton & Bowles Advertising of New York, running the travel department, where she “operated with grace and professionalism,” her family said.
The center of Ms. Keating’s life was her deeply felt faith, and she was a lifelong member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church of Scarsdale, serving as a eucharistic minister and a valued volunteer.
Her community volunteer work began early on, and included long years of service with the Junior League of Westchester and the Westchester Lighthouse. She most recently gave of her time and talents by serving as the treasurer of the Scarsdale Woman’s Club, and by volunteering at the Scarsdale Woman’s Exchange and Meals on Wheels.
A “loving and caring” sister, aunt and friend, Ms. Keating’s family also included 18 nieces and nephews and their families, 34 great-nieces and nephews, and nine great-great nieces and nephews. Her family said she was “devoted to her family and was a loving presence at every birthday, wedding, christening and graduation.”
She was preceded in death by her brothers Edward, John “Jack” and Richard, her sister Mary “Jill” Carmody, and her sister-in-law Nancy Keating. She is survived by her sisters-in-law Lila Keating, Carole Keating and Ann Keating.
Visitation will be Friday, Nov. 11, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Edwin L. Bennett Funeral Home, 824 Scarsdale Ave., Scarsdale. A funeral mass will take place Saturday, Nov. 12, at 10 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 8 Carman Road, Scarsdale. A graveside service will follow at 11:15 a.m., Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Hawthorne, New York.
Ms. Keating’s family asks that tribute gifts be made in her honor to the Westchester Lighthouse and to Scarsdale Meals on Wheels.
