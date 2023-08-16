Longtime Scarsdale resident Joan Whiteley Taylor Jackson died Aug. 10 at age 83.
Born in Chicago on March 20, 1940 and raised in Portland, Oregon, she subsequently attended Brigham Young University where she received a degree in education. Afterward, she taught school in Utah and Germany and worked on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. She married Douglas Romney Jackson on Aug. 17, 1966, and counted him as “one of her greatest blessings until the day she died,” her family said.
The couple moved from Utah to Scarsdale in 1974, where they raised their family and remained until 2002. Mrs. Jackson devoted herself to creating childhoods that each of her eight children cherish, and filled their home with the best music, books and people. She also worked as an aide for the Scarsdale Public Schools and in many capacities for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Wayside Lane.
Her children said she savored cultural experiences and taught them to embrace every opportunity. She loved skiing and dark chocolate, and often said she hoped heaven includes both. She also enjoyed a hot Garth Road bagel, a pizza slice from Vinnie’s or S+J’s, and trips to New York City to visit the Met or to see a Broadway show.
Mrs. Jackson appreciated her health, often sunbathing at the Scarsdale pool or starting her day with a brisk walk around the Scarsdale High School track. Her favorite pastime by far was people, and her family and friends “meant the world to her,” her relatives said. Her least favorite task was doing laundry in the basement, but she did return socks with a butterscotch in the toe if the kids remembered to pin them together. “Above all else, her faith in Jesus Christ was unshakeable; she embodied what it means to walk with God,” said her family, adding, “All will miss her bright eyes, sparkling smile and words of wisdom. With her perpetual positivity, she made simple joys magnificent and major challenges mere bumps in the road.”
Mrs. Jackson is survived by her husband Doug; her children Juliane Taylor (Jeff), Jennifer Buckner (David), Jill Councill (Jay), Johnny Jackson, Laurie Gonzalez, Jeffrey Jackson (Emily), Christine Fowler (Douglas) and Stephen Jackson (Elaine); her siblings David, Kay, Diane, Mary Ann and Suzanne; her 27 grandchildren and her two great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents and her brother Scott.
