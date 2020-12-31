JoAnn Mazzella Murphy died Dec. 21.
Known as TeeMa to her grandkids, her family said she was a “very kind, generous, loving and intelligent woman who was cherished by her family and inspired everyone around her.” She was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Scarsdale, vice chair of Country Bank, president and broker-owner of Ellinghouse & Stacy, and owner of the Gallery of Art & Antiques in Scarsdale.
A member of the Iona family for more than 20 years, Mrs. Murphy was a trustee of Iona College since 1998 and co-chaired its Student Development & Mission Committee.
In 1998, Mrs. Murphy received an honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters, honoris causa, for her dedication and support of the arts and cultural events at Iona. She chaired the Iona College Council on the Arts, which in 1987 received an endowment from the Baron Lambert Fund for the Arts, established by the Murphys. She was a 2006 recipient of the Brother Driscoll Award for Heroic Humanitarian Service and was inducted into the Goal Club Hall of Fame in 2012. Iona College’s Mazzella Field was named for her parents.
Mrs. Murphy was married to Iona trustee emeritus Joseph M. Murphy ’59, ’83H, the co-founder and chairman of Country Bank and chairman of Value Investors. The Murphy Science and Technology Center is named for his parents. The building houses the Christopher J. Murphy Auditorium, named in memory of the Murphys’ son, Christopher.
Mrs. Murphy attended St. Pius V High School in the Bronx, where she later served as trustee, and is a graduate cum laude of Marymount Manhattan College, where she majored in art history.
She was also a trustee of the Ursuline School in New Rochelle, where she was honorary co-chair of the Innovation Campaign for the “Building on the Tradition of Innovation,” a campaign which will be transformational in bringing the Catholic, all-girls school into the 21st century with expanded space and a new curriculum.
As president of the Edmund Rice Christian Brothers Art Foundation Ltd., Mrs. Murphy was also an honorary Christian Brother. She and husband Joe co-founded the Westchester Chapter of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation and served as co-chair of Columbia University’s Diabetes Advisory Committee, now the Naomi Berrie Diabetes Center.
Mrs. Murphy is survived by her husband Joe, four children, Joseph Murphy, Jr. and wife Michele, Patricia Murphy MacGillivray, Carolyn Murphy and Mary Murphy, eight grandchildren, Kelly MacGillivray Annunziata, Ryan MacGillivray, Sean MacGillivray, Cailin Murphy, Brent Murphy, Joseph Michael Murphy III, Brian Murphy and Christina Murphy, and two great grandchildren, Avery Annunziata and Carter MacGillivray.
She is also survived by her brother Frank Mazzella and wife Mary, nieces Antonia Polcini, Cara Gadero, Janice Mazzella Starace and husband Gary, nephews Dennis Capponi and wife Laura, John Mazzella and wife Lori, and several grandnieces and grandnephews. She is predeceased by her parents John and Concetta Mazzella, sisters Louise Capponi and Antionette Polcini, nephew Steven Mazzella and son Christopher Murphy.
Mass of Christian Burial was held Dec. 30 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Scarsdale followed by burial at the Rosewood Mausoleum at Ferncliff Cemetery.
Donations can be made in Mrs. Murphy’s memory to Edmund Rice Christian Brothers Saint Joseph’s Residence, 260 Wilmot Road, New Rochelle, NY 10804.
