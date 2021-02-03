Joel H. Sachs of Edgemont died unexpectedly after a brief illness on Jan. 24 in White Plains. He was 78.
Born March 27, 1942, in New York City, he attended A.B. Davis High School in Mount Vernon, and raised his own family in Edgemont. Always on the move, Mr. Sachs epitomized living life to the fullest, his family said. He and his wife Roslyn traveled the United States and the world as he loved history, culture and the arts. He enjoyed theater, concerts, museums and sporting events, often with his wife and family. He loved watching and playing sports of all kinds including golf and swimming.
A member of the White Plains law firm of Keane & Beane, P.C. for the past 28 years, Mr. Sachs represented numerous private entities and governmental agencies in a wide variety of environmental and land use matters. For the past 40 years, he was an adjunct professor at the Elisabeth Haub School of Law of Pace University.
Mr. Sachs received his B.A. from Cornell University and J.D. from the University of Pennsylvania, as well as an L.L.M. from New York University. He played a significant role in the development of environmental law in New York in the 1970s.
Mr. Sachs served as the chair of the Real Property Law Section and the Environmental Law Section of the New York State Bar Association. He also served as president of the Westchester County Bar Association, the Westchester County Legal Aid Society and the White Plains Bar Association.
Mr. Sachs received numerous awards and honors for his pioneering work in environmental law, including Best Environmental Attorney by Westchester Magazine, The New York Times Magazine and New York Magazine on multiple occasions. He was also annually listed in Best Lawyers in America and frequently named one of the 25 best attorneys in Westchester County by Super Lawyers.
Mr. Sachs is survived by his wife of 47 years, Roslyn Carol Sachs; his daughters Beth Sachs Zoller (Ron) of Livingston, New Jersey, and Lori Sachs Harrison (Alexander) of Scarsdale; and his grandchildren David, Sarah and Talia Zoller, and Maxwell and Lily Harrison; his Aunt Gertrude Berlin and cousin Jo Ann Berlin, M.D.
He was preceded in death by his brother Mel A. Sachs, Esq., and his parents Rose (Ronnie) and Harold Sachs.
A private graveside funeral was held on Jan. 27. A larger memorial will be planned once COVID-19 restrictions are eased.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.