Former Scarsdale resident John A. Loftus, age 77, died June 4 in Johns Creek, Georgia.
He grew up in Park Fairfax, Virginia, attended Wilmington College and later served in the U.S. Army. He met Rabeth Shank in Atlanta, Georgia, and they were married in 1968. The couple raised their two daughters in Scarsdale.
Mr. Loftus, who retired from Nielsen Media Research as the Chief Communications Officer, was known by many as “Coach Loftus,” his family said. “He loved coaching soccer and was equally loved by those who were lucky enough to be coached by him.” He was also known as “Captain” both at work and as the captain of Scarsdale Volunteer Fire Department Company 3.
His family said he was a great tennis player and athlete, volunteered at the local senior center and was always ready to help.
“Jack was kind beyond measure and generous beyond reason,” his family said, and “He loved fiercely and unwaveringly. He touched more lives than he could ever imagine.”
Mr. Loftus is predeceased by his mother, Marion Drew Loftus, and his father, Robert Francis Loftus.
He is survived by his wife of almost 52 years, Rabeth Shank Loftus; daughter and son-in-law Rachel and Bill Barthlow; daughter and son-in-law Clare Delmastro and Judd Frank; brother and sister-in-law Robert and Freya Loftus; sister Marian Cavanagh; grandchildren Joseph, Jane and Drew Delmastro, Adam and Austin Barthlow, Jacob and Coleman Frank; and daughter-by-heart Brandy Cooks and her son, Nathaniel.
(1) comment
Very sorry to hear this news about Jack Loftus...great guy...we knew each other way back when I was at ABC News and he was at Nielsen.....my condolences to his family. John Goodman
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.