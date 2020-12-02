John Beyersdorf, a 50-year resident of Scarsdale, died from complications of Lewy body dementia in his home in Manasquan, New Jersey, on Nov. 27. He was 86.
Born in Brussels, Belgium, on July 13, 1934 to the late Mathilde (Bloch) and René Beyersdorf, he and his family arrived in America as war refugees in 1940.
An alumnus of the University of New Hampshire, he spent his career as a stockbroker, retiring from Morgan Stanley.
He was a member of the Scarsdale Congregational Church and Scarsdale Volunteer Fire Company 3, dedicated to his family and friends, and to attempting to help others, his family said, as evidenced in his volunteering at a soup kitchen, his support of the Harlem Girls Ensemble, and a scholarship he created for international research at his alma mater.
He also was a co-founder of a White Plains organization, Sheltering the Homeless is Our Responsibility (SHORE), serving the homeless community of Westchester County.
Mr. Beyersdorf is survived by his wife Marjorie; his son Paul Beyersdorf (Sue Beyersdorf) and granddaughter Kate of Manhattan; his daughter Susan Maes (Bob Maes) and grandchildren Peter, Robert and Sarah Maes of Brielle, New Jersey; stepdaughter Julie Wismer (Richard Wismer) of Staten Island; stepgrandsons Richard and Kevin Wismer and step great-grandson Richie IV, and stepdaughter Kristine Zimmermann (Paul Zimmermann) of Westfield, New Jersey; and step granddaughters Nicole, Jesse and Kimmi Zimmermann.
Visitation will be on Friday, Dec. 4 from 10 a.m. until noon at Neary Quinn Funeral Home, 39 South St., Manasquan, New Jersey, and will continue as a memorial service and celebration of life at noon, which may also be viewed on Facebook Live. Donations can be made in his name to SHORE, P.O. Box 814, White Plains, NY 10602 or shelteringthehomeless.org, or to Manasquan Food Pantry, 16 Virginia Ave., Manasquan, NJ 08736.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.