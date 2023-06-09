John C. Needham of Scarsdale died peacefully on June 1 surrounded by his family after battling cancer. He was 69.
Born on Sept. 3, 1953 in Syracuse, New York, he attended Christian Brothers Academy, a private prep school in Syracuse. In 1971, he entered Hamilton College, where he swam on the college team and earned All-American honors in 1975. After graduating Hamilton College, he attended Boston University Law School and upon graduation worked for a short period of time at a law firm in Worcester, Massachusetts. In 1981, Mr. Needham found his true calling and joined the Legal Aid Society in Manhattan, working tirelessly to defend the underprivileged and marginalized. After a few years as a staff attorney, he became a supervising attorney and the head of the Narcotics Unit.
Mr. Needham’s keen intellect, his strategic vision and his sense of justice brought him much success as a litigator, his family said. In 1995, he transferred to the Legal Aid Office in the Bronx as a supervising attorney where he litigated many of his own cases, including homicides, and was considered “a great resource for litigation questions involving strategy and tactics,” according to his family.
In his 42-year career as a public defender, Mr. Needham impacted many lives. As a supervising attorney he spent many late nights on the phone helping young attorneys prepare for their trials. According to his good friend and colleague, Peter Jones, the attorney-in-charge of the Bronx Criminal Division, “He was an incredibly calming and supportive influence, and we all benefited from his knowledge, judgment and support throughout his time with us and for that we are very fortunate.”
Mr. Needham was also a member of the Westchester Masters swim team and the early morning swim group at the Scarsdale Municipal Pool. He participated in Swim Across America annually to raise money for cancer research. His friends from the pool will miss his “laid-back nature, incredible and subtle sense of humor and supreme care for everyone in his swimming community,” according to his family.
Mr. Needham is survived by his wife, Leanne Freda; his son, Daniel Needham (Melissa Slade); his daughter, Caitlin Needham and his sister, Sarah Needham. He is predeceased by his father, Charles Needham and his mother, Christina Needham.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to one of the following charities: scarsdalevac.com/donate, https://bit.ly/3MR9ZVL or wphospital.org/foundation/ways-to-give/honormemory-gifts/.
