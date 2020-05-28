Former Edgemont resident John E. MacKenty died May 11 at his home on Wintucket Cove in Edgartown, Massachusetts, at the age of 91. His passing was caused by complications from the melanoma that his family said he had endured since 2010 with grace and dignity.
Mr. MacKenty was born in New York City in 1929, grew up in Scarsdale and moved with his family to Martha’s Vineyard in 1945. He graduated from Phillips Exeter Academy, Harvard College and Harvard Law School and later received a master of laws degree from New York University.
He was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1954 and served until August 1956. Stationed in Heidelberg, Germany, in early 1956, he met his future wife, Irene, who came from Indiana and had joined the U.S. Civil Service to “see the world.” They married in Heidelberg in 1956, and enjoyed more than 60 years together until Irene's death in 2016.
The couple moved to Edgemont, where they lived for 29 years and raised their three sons in the old Tower House on Old Army Road, which his grandfather had built. Active in the community, Mr. MacKenty served as president of the Edgemont Board of Education, president of the Edgemont Neighborhood Association, and as a deacon and elder of the Greenville Community Reformed Church. In 1975 he was the recipient of the Greenville Association's Silver Box award for outstanding community service.
Professionally, Mr. MacKenty practiced law for more than 60 years, specializing in trusts and estates law. He was senior counsel to Davidson, Dawson & Clark in New York City for 30 years and counsel to Worth & Norton in Edgartown from 1978. He was a past chairman of the Trusts and Estates Law Section of the New York State Bar Association, a Fellow of the American College of Trusts and Estates Counsel and a contributing author on estate planning and administration matters. Mr. MacKenty’s family said his mind and meticulous memory enabled him to continue to practice law until last year.
Moving to the Vineyard in 1987, Mr. MacKenty and his wife enjoyed a large and diverse circle of friends and loved living on Edgartown Great Pond year-round, according to his family. They said he always enjoyed the local wildlife, and continued his father’s tradition of duck hunting on the pond, teaching the sport to the next two generations of his family. Due to Irene’s work as a travel agent, the couple enjoyed numerous trips around the world with friends and family.
Mr. MacKenty was also a founder, life trustee and past president of the Martha's Vineyard Preservation Trust, to which he and his siblings had donated the Vincent House in 1977. He also served as chairman of the first Windemere Board of Directors, helped to found the Edgartown Area Ponds Advisory Committee, and served on the boards of several community groups. He enjoyed marching in the Fourth of July, Memorial Day and Veterans Day parades for many years, until he was unable to participate.
Mr. MacKenty is survived by his sons, John (wife, Huong) of Baltimore, Maryland, Michael (wife, Lisa) of Edgartown, and Edmund of Natick, Massachusetts, and grandchildren, Mary, Thomas and Lily Irene. Besides Irene, he was predeceased by his parents, John and Katharine MacKenty, his brother, Jeremiah MacKenty, and his sister Katharine Bigelow.
A graveside service is planned at a later date. Contributions may go to the Irene C. and John E. MacKenty ’46 Observatory and Science Fund at Phillips Exeter Academy, Exeter, NH 03833, or the Endowment Fund of the Martha's Vineyard Preservation Trust, P.0. Box 5227, Edgartown, MA 02539.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.