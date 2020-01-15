John Newton (“Jack”) Kaspers, formerly of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, and White Plains, New York, died Jan. 3 at age 62. He was the father of two Scarsdale High School alumni, John Kaspers and Thatcher “Andy” Kaspers Scarsdale High School class of 2015 and 2017, respectively, and was married to Scarsdale resident Sarah Kaspers for nine years.
Mr. Kaspers was born in Sterling, Illinois, on May 10, 1957, to June and Lambert Kaspers. He attended Cranbrook High School in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, where he won the Michigan state tennis championship, and then played on the Northwestern University varsity tennis team. He also attended the University of Michigan, Berklee College of Music in Boston and law school at Emory University.
Mr. Kaspers practiced law and played the piano professionally in Michigan and New York. He was a jazz pianist and also played Broadway show tunes by ear. He played paddle tennis competitively and was nationally ranked in the Top 10 for a number of years. He also loved music, tennis, paddle tennis and cooking with his family.
Although he never lived in Scarsdale, his family said he was often seen watching his sons play Scarsdale Little League baseball and enjoyed many of their tennis tournaments. He would discuss in great detail strategies to help all the boys improve the game, his family said, adding that he was a kind and loving father who described his sons as his “personal motivation and inspiration.”
Mr. Kaspers was known for his great sense of humor, could find something funny in most situations and will be missed. He is survived by his two sons, who grew up in Scarsdale. He is also survived by his siblings Karen Jackson, William Kaspers, Richard Kaspers and Robert Kaspers. Arrangements are not yet finalized.
