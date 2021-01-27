John Leslie, 87, died peacefully on Dec. 18 in Exeter, New Hampshire.
Born in Coral Gables, Florida, in 1933, Mr. Leslie grew up in San Francisco, California, and then Scarsdale, New York, where he and his wife Susan Wallin Leslie brought up their own family.
After graduating from Phillips Exeter Academy in 1952 and Princeton University in 1956, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering, Mr. Leslie proudly served in the U.S. Army, rising to the rank of captain.
Upon leaving the Army, he joined the Minuteman missile project team at the Hercules Power Co. where he helped design the fuel for the missile’s third stage. Mr. Leslie went on to attend Columbia Business School, graduating in 1961. After business school, he was employed by Standard Oil of New Jersey/ESSO, first in New York City and then in Tokyo, Japan. He left ESSO in 1968 to join the newly formed Penntech Papers as treasurer, where he went on to become president and chief executive officer. He remained at Penntech until his retirement in 1991.
In retirement Mr. Leslie and his wife relocated to Santa Fe, New Mexico, where they enjoyed 18 years of adventures. In 2010, they moved back to the East Coast to be near family, settling in Exeter, New Hampshire.
Mr. Leslie was an avid fisherman, hunter, golfer and sailor, enjoying outdoor activities his entire life. Even after his retirement, his family said, he retained his curiosity about how things work, and enjoyed puttering in his woodshop. He also mastered sudoku, became an excellent cook, and devoured books and the news.
His family said he was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle who “went through life graciously with a curious intellect and a humorous twinkle in his eye.”
“Everyone who remembers John is asked to celebrate his life in their own way,” the family said.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Susan; three sons and daughters-in-law, Michael Leslie and Allison Burroughs, John and Heather Leslie, and William and Whitney Leslie; six grandchildren, Charles, Samantha, Robert, Nicholas, Jacob and Harry Leslie; his brother and sister-in-law, Peter and Kathleen Leslie; his sister, Susan AbuHaidar, a large extended family and many close friends.
Mr. Leslie’s family is planning a memorial service for him later this year. Donations may be sent to the Spencer Nursing Educational Fund, Riverwoods Exeter, 5 White Oak Drive, Exeter, NH 03833.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.