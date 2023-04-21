Former Scarsdale resident John S. Kaufman died March 21 surrounded by his family, following a long decline in his health. He was 92.
Born within minutes of his identical twin brother, in Shaker Heights, Ohio, on Oct. 18, 1930, he earned a bachelor’s degree from Amherst College and a master’s degree in chemical engineering from MIT, all within five years. While in the U.S. Army, he met the love of his life, Ann Falk. They married in 1956 and in 1961 moved to Scarsdale, where they resided for over 40 years. His home for the last 19 years was in the Cobblefield neighborhood of White Plains.
Mr. Kaufman began his career in textiles with Campus Mens and Boys Sportswear, where he headed the sweater department. Upon leaving Campus, he founded Lily Kids and manufactured infants’ and children’s clothing. He concluded his career as the business manager of the YM-YWHA (now the JCC of Mid-Westchester) in Scarsdale.
A lifelong learner, Mr. Kaufman “voraciously pursued his interests,” which his family said included sailing (building a boat with his twin and earning a ship captain’s license), bridge (attaining Life Master status), photography (assisting digital design students at Westchester Community College), needlepoint, cycling (until he was 79) and inspiring in his grandchildren a love for board games.
Always intrigued with the law, Mr. Kaufman became a certified paralegal at the age of 72. He volunteered at Blythedale Children’s Hospital, and became a math tutor for students at Westchester Community College.
As a member of the founding generation of Westchester Reform Temple, Mr. Kaufman sat on its board of trustees, advocating for free tuition for its religious school after his children had graduated. He also served on the board of trustees of the Mental Health Association of Westchester County. In his late 70s, Mr. Kaufman volunteered for Meals on Wheels, where he especially enjoyed meeting and talking with the clients, his family said.
Ann, John’s wife of 66 years, predeceased him by two months. He is survived by his three children and their spouses: Louise Riddell-Kaufman (“Riddle”), Jean Alter (Ben) and Mark Kaufman (Rachel Wineberg); six grandchildren: Jeremy (Rachel), Esther, Anya, Eliot, Zev and Liam; and one great-grandchild, Avi. According to his relatives, “he demonstrated and instilled in them the love of family, and this is his enduring legacy.”
