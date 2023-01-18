Johnnie Joan Pantanelli, 97, died at White Plains Hospital Jan. 14 surrounded by her family.
Born on March 1, 1925, to Thomas Elwood and Augustine Adkins of Connecticut, she grew up in Scarsdale with her mother Augustine Theall, adoptive-father Walter Kenneth Theall, half-sister Patricia Theall and brother George Adkins. She graduated from Scarsdale High School in 1943 and went on to study aeronautical engineering at New York University. Her passion for aviation led her to join the Marine Corps Reserves and Civil Air Patrol. She earned her pilot’s license in 1947.
On June 7, 1952, she married John Pantanelli and moved to White Plains. In 1956, they welcomed their son, John-Pierre Pantanelli. She and her husband opened a scaffolding company, Swing Staging Inc., in New York City.
Col. Johnnie Pantanelli was “deeply devoted” to Civil Air Patrol, her family said. In 1970, she was awarded a Bronze Medal of Valor and in 2014 she received a Congressional Gold Medal. The squadron she commanded was ultimately renamed in her namesake.
As a devout Catholic, she attended mass weekly at Our Lady of Sorrows Church and sang baritone in the church choir for more than 50 years. She was also a member of the Ladies Guild there, which focused on charitable community outreach.
She was a guitarist, singer and motorcycle rider into her 80s. Her family said she will be remembered for “her generosity, incredibly sharp mind, matter-of-fact persona, and love of family gatherings around the holidays.”
Col. Pantanelli is predeceased by her father Thomas Elwood Adkins, mother Augustine Theall, adoptive-father Walter Theall, brother George Adkins and husband John Pantanelli. She is survived by her half-sister Patricia Theall, her son and daughter-in-law, John-Pierre Pantanelli and Sonya Pantanelli, her four grandchildren Seth Pantanelli, Lia Barberis, Michaelangelo Pantanelli and Rafaello Pantanelli, and four great-grandchildren Amelia Pantanelli, Gwen Pantanelli, Ariana Barberis and Preston Barberis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.