Joseph A. Todaro, born March 19, 1946 on St. Joseph’s Day, died Dec. 22.
He grew up in Eastchester, New York, raised his family in Scarsdale, and retired in Hartsdale. Known as “Joe,” he worked hard for many years as an electrical contractor in Manhattan. His family said he was very proud of his trade and had a successful career as the owner of two electrical contracting companies.
His family said he was loved by many and had a passion for life. They said he loved to be with his family and friends laughing and joking around.
Mr. Todaro was predeceased by his wife, Helen Todaro in 2003. He is survived by his daughter, Tammy Todaro of Norwalk, Connecticut, and his daughter Tracy Palmer and son-in-law Jesse Palmer of Fairfield, Connecticut, and his granddaughter, Lila Palmer, who was his pride and joy, said his family.
A private graveside service was held at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Hawthorne. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital at https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html.
