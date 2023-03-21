Joseph G. Cilenti died in his home March 17 at the age of 84.
Born and raised in the Bronx, he served in the U.S. Navy in the 1950s as what was then known as a “radio man” and went on to a long career in the telecommunications field. He and his wife Barbara raised their family in Eastchester and Scarsdale, where Mr. Cilenti was often seen on the playing fields coaching his children’s football, baseball and softball teams.
In addition to his devotion to his family, he had a lifelong passion for sports, classical music, cooking, gardening, cars, boating and fishing, painting, bowling and playing poker with friends, and fulfilling whatever civic duty called him, be it jury duty, poll working or ushering at church.
He was a proud member of the American Legion and the Eastchester Italian-American Citizens Club and always appreciated visiting the Veterans Affairs office in the Bronx, the borough he always thought of as home.
Mr. Cilenti is survived by his wife Barbara of 61 years, his son Joseph, his daughter Dorothy, his daughter Maria and her husband Michael Embler, his sister Kathleen and sister-in-law Patricia Labriola, nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Grace and Anthony, his sister Rose, his sister-in-law Joan Caffrey, his brother-in-law Michael Labriola and his son-in-law James Griffin.
A funeral Mass will be held at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church Wednesday, March 22, at 11 a.m. Viewing will be at the Edwin L. Bennett Funeral Homes, 824 Scarsdale Ave., on Monday, March 20 and Tuesday, March 21, from 3 to 7 p.m., and on Wednesday, March 22, between 9:45 and 10:30 a.m. More information can be found at www.dignitymemorial.com.
