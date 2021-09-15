Josephine L. Caffrey (Joan), 82, a longtime Scarsdale resident, died Sept. 12 in Newport, Rhode Island.
Born in New York City on Dec. 21, 1938, she grew up in the Bronx, graduated from St. Barnabas High School in 1956 and continued to receive a master’s degree in education from Hunter College in New York. She was a career educator and department chair at the Ursuline School in New Rochelle for more than 30 years.
According to her family, her life centered around the well-being of her family and friends, and she enjoyed everything about the arts, music, dancing, and traveling to any place of historical significance. She never missed an opportunity to sit on a beach or gaze at the ocean, they said.
Ms. Caffrey earned tremendous respect, admiration and love from her friends, co-workers and students. She was always available to mentor new teachers, and possessed “a wealth of wisdom” that she was willing to share with anyone seeking her guidance. “We can be sure that anyone who was blessed to have Joan in their lives became a better person because of it,” said her family.
Ms. Caffrey is survived by her partner of more than 30 years, John Milo, her son Thomas and his wife Andrea (Cardona), her daughter Anne Marie and her husband Matthew (DiMatteo), and her grandchildren, who “brought her so much joy” — Lindsay O’Neill-Caffrey, Lila and John DiMatteo, and Nicolette Caffrey. She is also survived by her sister Barbara and husband Joseph Cilenti, and sister Patricia Labriolam.
She is predeceased by her son Kenneth E. Caffrey Jr.
Known as “Aunt” Joan, she is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and close friends that were considered family.
Visitation will be held at Edwin L. Bennett Funeral Homes in Scarsdale Friday, Sept. 17 from 4 to 7 p.m. A funeral mass will be celebrated at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Scarsdale Saturday, Sept. 18, at 10 a.m. with burial to follow at All Souls Cemetery in Pleasantville.
Memorial donations in Ms. Caffrey’s name may be given to the Alzheimer’s Association at https://act.alz.org/donate.
The family of Ms. Caffrey thanked the Village House Nursing Home in Newport, Rhode Island, for all the care and compassion provided there.
