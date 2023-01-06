Joyce Greene, age 95, died Dec. 25 in Santa Barbara, California. She lived for more than 20 years in Scarsdale, then many years in Chappaqua, New York; Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts; Ludlow, Vermont; and Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Born in Brooklyn, New York, in 1927 to Jack and Minnie Teck, Mrs. Greene’s mother died when she was 9 years old. With her stepmother Sue, the family moved around during the Depression doing civil construction and settled in Dryden, New York, where she was valedictorian of her high school. After attending Cornell University, she married Herbert Meller in 1948 with whom she had four children. Subsequently she married Leonard Greene in 1967 and gained eight stepchildren.
She was a 1949 graduate of Cornell University in biochemistry and a strong believer in the power of a good education, according to her family. They said she was a constant reader as a child and always had a book with her. She supported many schools and many students.
For 10 years she was a trustee and chairman of the Hudson River Museum supporting its work of outreach and education in Westchester County. Her commitment resulted in the creation of The Joyce Greene Education Center at the museum.
After moving to California in her late 80s she donated to the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History.
Mrs. Greene was a hard working and generous member of many community organizations. Starting in the 1950s she led the local League of Women Voters, developed an innovative art fair as a fundraiser for the PTA, and helped to purchase and decorate Temple Beth El in Chappaqua.
She was “always on the go; first on the slope, first in the race, [she] was always the captain of the ship,” said her family, whether the ship was her Rhodes 19 Follow Me, the sailing yacht Windshear or a Beechcraft King Air. She was a jet rated pilot and helped set distance records in that aircraft. She was also the first woman commodore of the Beach Point Yacht Club in Mamaroneck.
Her family said Mrs. Greene loved sailing, skiing, tennis, paddle tennis and travel in any form. She continued skiing and sailing most of her life. At age 85, she embarked on a voyage around the world with Semester at Sea, where she was a lifelong learner, and made friends with many college students — and Archbishop Desmond Tutu of South Africa.
Mrs. Greene is survived by her four children, Jeff Meller, William Meller (Amanda), Gary Meller (Maureen) and Amy Meller and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
