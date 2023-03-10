Judith K. Smith Judy died Dec. 27 at the age of 82. For nearly 50 years, she lived in Scarsdale, where she raised two children and was an active member of the community. In 2010, she moved to Davidson, North Carolina, to be closer to children and grandchildren.
Mrs. Judy was a true advocate who saw the world as an extension of her community, her family said, and had a “resilient, pragmatic, and hopeful nature” that balanced her deep investment in politics, social justice, women’s rights and the environment.
She also was “inquisitive, engaged and collaborative” and devoted to education as a human right. During her adult life, she was both a teacher and a continuing student.
Raised in Tampa, Florida, Mrs. Judy originally envisioned a career as a history professor. She pursued a teaching degree, studying at Mary Washington College and Florida State University. She later earned a master’s degree in early childhood and special education at Manhattanville College.
First and second grade turned out to be an “ideal match” for Mrs. Judy’s energy and teaching style, and nearing 30 years in the Bronxville Public School District, she “felt fortunate” to be requested by some of her first students as teacher for their own children.
Her family noted that one of her most rewarding community endeavors in Scarsdale was as co-coordinator of the Japanese-American Cultural Exchange Program, a mutual mentorship program founded in 1974, and she kept friendships she made through the program for the rest of her life.
Mrs. Judy’s favorite hobby was reading, and she loved to travel around the world, delighting in the historical sites. She was motivated by books, magazines, the news and conversations with friends — all of which made creating new courses, as a board member of DavidsonLearns, the “ideal final role,” said her family. With her passion for both history and current events, Mrs. Judy “never ran out of inspiration or talented professors to approach,” and once one of her ideas became a class, “she signed up for each one and read every book.”
Mrs. Judy was “an attentive friend, the kind of person likely to send a card for big and small occasions, leave a plant on your step, or share a favorite book,” said her family.
She is survived by her daughters, Elizabeth and Meredith, and her grandchildren, Sabrina-Delphine and Rio.
A bench dedication and celebration of life is planned for April 4 in Davidson. All are invited, in person or virtually. Contact the family regarding details at https://www.kepnerfh.com/obituaries/.
