Longtime Scarsdale resident June Louise Granger Branche died Oct. 31, 2020 at the age of 90. A celebration of life ceremony, delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will be held April 2, at 2 p.m. at the Hitchcock Presbyterian Church in Scarsdale.
Mrs. Branche was born in East Orange, New Jersey, where she spent her early life, until her marriage to George Clayton Branche Jr., M.D. The couple moved to Richmond, Virginia, where Mrs. Branche fought for civil rights before moving back north to Westchester County, where she spent the remainder of her adult life in Scarsdale and White Plains.
Mrs. Branche was an accomplished cook, seamstress and crafter who in her earlier years worked as an editor at Vogue Patterns, a passion that lasted throughout her life.
Her family said, as a woman who “believed in charity and civic duty,” she was active for most of her life in the Urban League and was on the board of the Westchester Family and Children’s Services Adoption Agency, a member of Scarsdale Open Housing Association, taught at the Scarsdale Adult School and was a regular member of Hitchcock Presbyterian Church.
Her family said her long life was “grounded in faith and optimism” and her “most cherished roles” were that of mother to her children, George C. Branche III, M.D. and daughter-in-law, Kamla C. Branche, L. Susan Branche and Scott D. Branche, and grandmother to G. Clayton Branche IV, Katherine C. Branche, M.D., Douglas (DJ) Holloway and Marcus S. Holloway.
“June will be remembered by all who knew her for her unflinchingly positive outlook on life, her quick wit and beautiful smile,” said her family.
In addition to her three children and four grandchildren, Mrs. Branche is survived by her sister Marjorie Macklin, cousins, nieces, nephews and many friends.
