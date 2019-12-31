Kalman William Stein, 92, died Dec. 25 at the Hackensack University Medical Center in Hackensack, New Jersey, following a brief illness. He was the founder of Scarsdale Spencer Pharmacy.
After high school graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and traveled throughout the Far East, including stops in Japan. While in Japan, he worked directly for Gen. Douglas MacArthur as a sergeant. Thanks to the GI Bill, he got his degree from the Philadelphia College of Pharmacy and Science. Mr. Stein was an entrepreneur, establishing a pharmacy with a lunch counter, which later became Scarsdale Spencer Pharmacy on Spencer Place in Scarsdale.
Mr. Stein served as president of the Scarsdale Chamber of Commerce, as assistant commander for the local Jewish War Veterans, national spokesperson for the American Cancer Society, and was a member of the board of directors for Westchester Wholesale Drugs.
Mr. Stein demonstrated a passion for volunteering at nearby hospitals and at his latest residence, Brightview Senior Living in Paramus, New Jersey. An avid fisherman, he fished in New Jersey lakes, New York City reservoirs, the Long Island Sound, the Jersey Shore and off the coast of Santa Cruz, California, with his son and grandsons.
Mr. Stein was predeceased by his wife of 57 years, Gladys Stein. He is survived by his beloved partner Joan Kessel; his daughters Melinda Taormina (partner Sev) of Ballston Spa, New York, and Patricia (Ken) Stiles of Greensboro, North Carolina; his son Adam (Daphne) Stein of Los Altos, California; seven grandchildren and one great grandson, and many close lifelong friends.
His family expressed a very special thank you to his “exceptional” caregiver and friend, Nino Manfra.
A memorial service was held at Brightview Senior Living in Paramus.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Mr. Stein’s memory to the American Cancer Society, Jewish War Veterans or a charity of one’s choice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.