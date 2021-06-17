Karen Mindich, known as a loving wife, mother and grandmother, died June 15, surrounded by her family after a “courageous two-year battle with cancer,” they said.
Born in the Bronx on April 16, 1944, to Belle and Morton Levinson, she was an only child, and “an incredibly devoted” daughter to her mother, who was prematurely widowed, her family said.
As a child, she studied ballet and played the harp at Juilliard. She attended the University of Vermont and graduated from City College in 1964, with a degree in early education. She taught second grade at PS106 in the Bronx, the same school she attended as a child. She met the “love of her life,” Mel Mindich, at age 15 and they were inseparable for 62 years, married for 57, according to her family.
Mother of Eric (Stacey) and Mark (Jessica), grandmother to Russell, Danny, Max, Charlie and Oscar, family was the center of Mrs. Mindich’s world, they said, noting that she was a “passionate advocate for dogs, an avid traveler, party planner extraordinaire, impeccable Scarsdale homemaker,” and a longtime member of Old Oaks Country Club.
“A devoted friend to so many, Karen was the most elegant in any room, a real lady, who led her life with grace, wit and humor,” said her family. “Karen touched the lives of many and will be dearly missed by all.”
Funeral service (masks required in the synagogue) will take place Friday, June 18, at 1:30 p.m. at Westchester Reform Temple, 255 Mamaroneck Road, Scarsdale.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making a donation to a charity very close to Mrs. Mindich’s heart: The Mindich Child Health and Development Institute at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. https://icahn.mssm.edu/research/mindich.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.