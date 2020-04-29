A former Scarsdale resident, Karl R. Lasseter Jr., of White Plains, died on April 18 at the age of 90.
Born Nov. 3, 1929 and raised in Chicago, he attended the University of Illinois where he received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in economics. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict, stationed primarily in Italy. Married in Chicago, he and Harriet moved to New York in the 1950s, where he began a successful career in finance. He spent most of his business career with Esso and Chase Manhattan Bank, where his work took him and his family to New York, Miami, Lima and Geneva. Mr. Lasseter’s family said he was a great linguist and picked up many languages along the way. While in Geneva, he sat on the board of the International School of Geneva at the time of the founding of the International Baccalaureate.
In the early 1970s, Mr. Lasseter settled in Scarsdale, and eventually resided in Rye and White Plains.
His family said he never lost his love for good music, fine food and dry martinis with a twist. He had a passion for literature, and was a lifetime collector of Hudson River Art and first editions. He loved travel and was at ease anywhere. As a longtime member of Hitchcock Presbyterian Church in Scarsdale, he was instrumental in rebuilding Hitchcock after it was destroyed by a fire in 1986. He was a choir member and he loved to sing, said his family, and his “strong voice and love of music gave him much comfort as he aged and could no longer see well.” They also said he was a dog lover and collector of anything related to his favorite breed, the dachshund.
Even as a successful executive, he never lost his compassion for the less fortunate and continued to help in many ways, primarily through Hitchcock Church. His intellectual insight and wit will be missed by all who knew him, said his family, and he was a gentleman to the end. An avid Anglophile, a favorite quote was “When a man is tired of London, he is tired of life.”
Mr. Lasseter is survived by his wife Harriet M.F. Lasseter, his children Andrew and Victoria, and his grandchildren William, Erik, Olivia, Chad and Evan.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, no memorial service was held. Donations can be made in Mr. Lasseter’s name to Hitchcock Presbyterian Church in Scarsdale or the Hudson Valley chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.