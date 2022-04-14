Kathryn T. Cantatore of Scarsdale died April 12. She was 97.
Born in Krakow, Poland on Nov. 29, 1924, she was educated through the eighth grade and then worked on her parent’s farm. At the age of 14, she was taken from her parents and placed into a forced labor camp during the Nazi occupation. Nicholas Cantatore, her future spouse, was part of the American liberation that rescued her and brought her back to America as a war bride. They wed on Feb. 1, 1948 and were married for 63 years.
Mrs. Cantatore was preceded in death by her husband, Nicholas. She is survived by her son Richard (Linda), her grandchildren Julie (Jon) and Alison (Rob), and great-grandchildren Nolan, Augie, Will, Jackie, Maddie, and other family and friends.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, April 16, at 9 a.m. at the Edwin L. Bennett Funeral Home, 824 Scarsdale Ave., Scarsdale. A prayer service will follow from 10:45 to 11 a.m. A graveside service will then be held from 11:15 to 11:30 a.m. at Mount Calvary Cemetery, 575 Hillside Ave., White Plains.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to support.savethechildren.org, an organization that helps Ukrainian children.
