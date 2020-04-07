Kenneth Wentworth, 92, college professor, concert pianist and Scarsdale resident from 1961 until 2016, died on March 22 in Washington, D.C.
As a youth he worked on a Maine farm, then joined the Navy during World War II. He studied piano under Irwin Freundlich at the Juilliard School, where he met his wife, Jean Anderson. Together they formed a distinguished piano four-hand team that toured worldwide, commissioned new music and created a discography of contemporary and classical repertoire.
A beloved professor at Sarah Lawrence College for 40 years, Mr. Wentworth was active in the 1960s civil rights movement, was a Fulbright Scholar in India, ran an Upward Bound program, founded the Cooperative College Center of SUNY state university system, and established the concert management firm of Jonathan Wentworth Associates, which his daughter Martha now heads. Kenneth and Jean performed together into their 80s and he worked until just before his death.
Mr. Wentworth is survived by his son David (Betsy Broder), his daughter Martha Woods (Steve) and four granddaughters (Ariel and Caroline Wentworth, Catherine and Toby Woods). He was predeceased by his son Jonathan (Gabriel Milanese) and by his wife of 68 years, Jean Anderson Wentworth. His family said he was immensely warm and generous, was revered as a teacher and loved by his family and colleagues.
Memorial services for Mr. Wentworth were private. In accord with his wishes, his body has been donated to the Georgetown University School of Medicine. Donations in his memory can be sent to either Whitman-Walker Clinic (whitman-walker.org) or the Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services (raicestexas.org).
