Lee Paul Klingenstein, a resident of Scarsdale for 65 years, died April 6 of natural causes. He was 93.
Born and raised in New York City, he was the son of Florence Buttenweiser Klingenstein and Paul H. Klingenstein. He attended Horace Mann, then graduated from The Taft School in 1944 and Princeton University in 1947.
Mr. Klingenstein’s family said he was eager to enlist in the U.S. Navy but was unable to pass the physical, so a family friend arranged for the falsification of his eye test. He joined the radar sonar program as a seaman in 1945. The Navy for him was an American melting pot and coming-of-age experience offering a sharp departure from his Park Avenue roots, according to his family.
Mr. Klingenstein returned to Princeton on the G.I. Bill in 1946 and graduated with a degree in economics. While there, he met Daney (Frances Jane) Saperston of Buffalo, New York. They were married in 1951, lived in Manhattan initially and moved to Scarsdale in 1955.
Mr. Klingenstein began his career at Lehman Brothers and became a partner there, then moved to Neuberger & Berman, where he worked for 37 years. He always described his N&B colleagues as the smartest people he had ever met. During this time he traveled abroad whenever possible with his wife or skied with his growing family. They said he wasn’t a natural athlete, but “what he lacked in grace, he easily made up for in enthusiasm.”
An active philanthropist, always focusing on education, Mr. Klingenstein served on the board of The Taft School for 30 years and received the school’s highest honor, The Citation of Merit. His family said he was deeply committed to the school and, over time, he became a respected mentor and lifelong friend to many fellow trustees, faculty and students. “With lightness, humor, and always with respect, he encouraged all voices to be heard regardless of age, stature, or experience,” his family said.
Mr. Klingenstein was also a long serving board member of the national Outward Bound School, and throughout his middle age he enjoyed rigorous trips with fellow trustees, always returning with exuberance, new insights, and yet more lifelong friends, according to his family.
It was Outward Bound where he met and collaborated with his friend Greg Farrell to create a new type of curriculum that would ultimately become EL Education. He understood the value of educating the whole child, not just the academic piece, said his family, and he respected perseverance in the classroom long before “grit” was fashionable. They said he believed the integration of character and citizenship was a critical key to success and he often said what is now called EL Education needed to “get into the drinking water” of the American educational system. It did. Today more than 500,000 American students benefit from EL Education’s model. Working with EL brought Mr. Klingenstein great joy, his family said, and as he visited classrooms across the country, he was “always eager to distract a small child with a wink, a smile, or a personal story.”
His constant focus, however, was always his family, they said. Married for 69 years, his wife claims she was drawn to his sense of humor, and it served them well.
Mr. Klingenstein is survived by his wife Daney; their children Al, Paul and Jo; their spouses Kathryn, Kathleen and Peter; his grandchildren Hannah, Liza, Henry, Oliver, Lucy and Joe, Lee, Annie and Will, as well as great-grandson Leo.
