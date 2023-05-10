Lila Elliott Keating, formerly of Scarsdale, and Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, died May 4 at the age of 91.
Born on June 4, 1931 in Leicester, England to Will and Mary Elliott, Lila grew up during WWII, and she often shared her wartime memories with family and friends. In 1952, she met Ed Keating at a tea dance while he was stationed at the RAF Station in Sculthorpe, England.
After a brief trans-Atlantic courtship, Ed and Lila were married in July 1953 in Leicester, England. They moved to Massachusetts, and raised their five children while living in both Scarsdale and Maryland, following Ed’s career in sales with The American Can Co.
In 1969, Mr. Keating’s career took the Keating family to London, England, where Mrs. Keating was able to connect her American and English families. After six years living in London and travelling across Europe, Scarsdale became the Keating’s home base for many years.
With her children in college, Mrs. Keating went on to have a successful career working for Olsten Temporary Services where she managed the company’s White Plains and Stamford offices. In 1995, the Keatings built their retirement residence on Hilton Head Island.
Mrs. Keating was an avid tennis player, paddle tennis player, golfer, bridge player, animal lover, painter and gardener, and an impactful mentor for young students on Hilton Head. She and her husband were very active members of Fox Meadow Tennis Club and Shenorock Shore Club in Rye. They enjoyed a busy social life over their 46 years of marriage, together with a large group of friends with whom they traveled and shared many wonderful experiences.
Mrs. Keating’s family said she was very strong in her Catholic faith and a devoted mother and grandmother.
Mrs. Keating was predeceased by her husband Edward (Ed) and her niece Emma Thistlethwaite, and is survived by her children, Ted (Linda), Elizabeth Nagle (James), Michael (Susan), Mary (James Clarke) and Matthew. She is survived by 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren, with a large extended family who called her “Nannie.” She is also survived by her loving sister, Sandra Curtis, and Sandra’s son Toby Thistlethwaite (Leanne), and her 14 nieces and nephews.
She will be immeasurably missed by her children, extended family and friends, they said.
Visitation is Thursday, May 11 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Edwin L. Bennett Funeral Home, 824 Scarsdale Ave., Scarsdale.
Funeral Mass will take place Friday, May 12, at 10 a.m. at the Church of Immaculate Heart of Mary in Scarsdale.
