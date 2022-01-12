Former Scarsdale resident of 37 years, Liliana J. Bekirov, a physician, died from polymyositis Friday, Jan. 7, at her home in Boca Raton, Florida. She was 87.
Born May 20, 1936 in a small village near Sofia, Bulgaria, she met the “love of her life,” Huseyin Bekirov, while in medical school. Drs. Liliana and Huseyin M. Bekirov were married soon after graduating from medical school.
She was a brilliant and accomplished woman, who was a “devoted and loving mother” to her children and “loving wife” to Huseyin for 60 years, her family said. She traveled widely, cooked, sewed and “touched many through her friendships.”
Both Drs. Bekirov were members of the Scarsdale Golf Club and the Westchester Dinner Dance Club.
Dr. Liliana Bekirov is survived by her husband, Huseyin; two children, Aksel and Iddil; and four grandchildren. A memorial service will be held from 8-10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, at Glick Family Funeral Home, 3600 North Federal Highway, Boca Raton, Florida.
