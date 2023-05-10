Linda Rose Stein, age 83, of Sunny Isles Beach, Florida, died March 10.
Born in Brooklyn to Irving and Charlotte Shaffer, she lived in Edgemont for 50 years.
Her passion was ballet. At age 11, she was auditioned by Muriel Stuart, one of eight students of Pavlova, and was granted a full scholarship to attend the School of American Ballet under the direction of George Balanchine. After moving to Edgemont, she established an after-school dance recreation program at Greenville, Seely Place Elementary School and Edgemont High School, where she taught dance for many years. As described by Nancy Taddiken, Edgemont superintendent of schools in 1995, “Mrs. Stein ran a very well-organized, creative dance program, which was oversubscribed. Mrs. Stein demonstrated caring concern for the children enrolled in the program and, at the same time, she helped them develop their creative skills. Her energy, agility, and enthusiasm appeared to be without limit. For me, one of the highlights of the year was watching Mrs. Stein’s students perform with Junior-Senior High School students at the Annual Dance and Gymnastics Show.”
Mrs. Stein taught dance to military family members while her husband was in the service. She also worked at the 1964 New York World’s Fair, then managed her husband’s medical practice. She enjoyed antiquing, gardening, traveling and synchronized swimming. She studied with members of the American Folk Art Guild, specializing in reverse painting on glass. She was a life member of Hadassah and a member of the Edgemont Community Council. For decades, she provided electricity to light the neighborhood Christmas tree, a focal point of the annual caroling.
Mrs. Stein had grace and elegance, saw beauty in all, was a loyal friend, took pride in her community and lived for her family, they said.
She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Dr. Martin Stein, children Arthur, Brian and Heather, daughter-in-law Lauren Elliot and grandchildren Chloe, Paige and Sabrina.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.