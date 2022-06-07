Lindy Jacks of Scarsdale died peacefully at age 95 of natural causes on May 25. She was predeceased by the love of her life Artie (Arthur) Jacks, to whom she was married for 52 blessed years, and by her only son Jackie (Jacob) Jacks. Lindy (formerly Cohen) was born in Richmond, Virginia.
Lindy was a Garth Road resident for over 40 years, and co-op president for roughly 15 of them. She was a long time real estate professional, and a devoted fan of the New York Football Giants. Though a New Yorker for the vast majority of her life, she always retained her inimitable Southern charm and grace. Most of all, she was the kindest, most loving, and beautiful soul who touched everyone and anyone she encountered.
A private graveside service was held at Sharon Gardens in Valhalla on Wednesday, June 1.
