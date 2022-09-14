Former Scarsdale resident Lois Kahn Gumport of La Costa Glen, Carlsbad, California, and formerly of Rancho Santa Fe, California, died Sept. 8, at age 94.
Her family said she devoted her time to them, to her friends and to the communities where she lived. She especially enjoyed dogs, playing bridge, reading, volunteering and traveling, they said, adding “Lois will be remembered for her unwavering kindness and generosity with people of all ages.”
Mrs. Gumport is survived by her children, Robert Jr. and Bonni of Rancho Santa Fe, California, and Patricia of Stanford, California. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Benjamin, Brian and Lauren. She was predeceased by her husband of 58 years, Robert A. Gumport Sr. in 2006 and her daughter Barbara in 2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.