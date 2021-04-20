Lois Lennon, age 88, died April 13 from Alzheimer’s disease while in hospice care at home in Scarsdale. Her husband, Harry, and caregiver, Tammy, were by her side.
Born Oct. 8, 1932 in Paterson, New Jersey, to the late George R. and Elsie F. (Pikaart) Knopf, she was the middle child of three sisters.
After graduating with honors in 1949 from Eastside High School in Paterson, she earned a bachelor’s degree in education in 1953 from Paterson State Teachers College (now William Paterson University), and a master’s degree in 1956 from Montclair State Teachers College (now Montclair State University) in New Jersey. She taught elementary school for several years in Bloomfield, New Jersey.
In 1958, she married Harry D. Lennon, Ph.D., at St. Therese’s Church in Paterson. The couple relocated to the Chicago area for Dr. Lennon’s career, and they had three children. A career move for Dr. Lennon brought the family back to the East Coast in 1976, and the family settled in Scarsdale, where Dr. and Mrs. Lennon joined the Scarsdale Congregational Church. Over the years, Mrs. Lennon served as a church greeter and usher, part-time office secretary, women’s guild treasurer and wedding liaison. She also worked with her husband in the furniture booth at the church fairs. In later years, she and her husband enjoyed the church’s monthly Movie Monday event.
Mrs. Lennon was a beloved member of the SCC community, and she will be dearly missed, her fellow parishioners said.
She was predeceased by her sisters, Elizabeth Westdyke and Kathryn Knopf, and her nephew Joseph Westdyke. She is survived by her husband, Harry, and their children: Lisa Yellen (Steven), Linda Lennon (Dennis Smith) and David Lennon (Rochelle Guico-Lennon); grandchildren: Jeffrey Yellen (Olivia), Gregory Yellen (Brooke) and Laura Lennon; nieces: Anne Westdyke and Mary Wittman (Steven); and nephews: George Westdyke (Marlese) and John Westdyke.
Mrs. Lennon elected to donate her body, upon death, to the advancement of medical science. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a small family celebration of Mrs. Lennon’s life will be held in the near future. The family suggested contributions in her memory can be made to the Scarsdale Congregational Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.