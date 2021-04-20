Lois Lennon

Scarsdale, NY (10583)

Today

Partly cloudy early, then windy with periods of thunderstorms this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High around 65F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 33F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph.