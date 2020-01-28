Lois Quandt Rehm, 83, of Eastchester, who worked as school board secretary and district clerk in Scarsdale for three decades, died Jan. 26.
Mrs. Rehm had a career as a legal secretary for Hale and Dorr in Boston, working while her husband, the late Rev. Dr. Merlin Dale Rehm, completed his divinity degree. Later the couple moved to Westchester, and Mrs. Rehm worked for Galloway, Cunningham and Marett before joining the Scarsdale School District in 1984, first as board of education secretary and then as assistant to the superintendent of Scarsdale Schools. Her shorthand skills continued to serve her well for taking minutes of school board meetings when she became district clerk in 1990. She retired, after 30 years with the district, in 2014.
Mrs. Rehm, a longtime member of the Village Lutheran Church, was predeceased by her husband, the Rev. Dr. Rehm; her brother Harvey Quandt and her sister Phyllis Orth. She is survived by her sisters Marian Schroeder and Alyce Bergbower; her sons Theodore Rehm (Elsa Valentine) and Christian Rehm (Camille Ellsworth); and her grandchildren Sierra Lee Rehm, Logan Manuel Rehm and Arwen Gabrielle Rehm.
The family will receive friends at the Westchester Funeral Home, 190 Main St., Eastchester, Friday, Jan. 31, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m.
A funeral ceremony will be held Saturday, Feb. 1, at 10 a.m. at Village Lutheran Church, 172 White Plains Road in Bronxville. Interment will follow at Kensico Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, friends who wish to do so may contribute to the Village Lutheran Church, vlc-ny.org and sign an online guestbook at westchesterfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.