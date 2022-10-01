Longtime Edgemont resident Louise Kinsey Clark, age 92, died Sept. 24 following a brief illness.
Mrs. Clark graduated from Scarsdale High School and married her classmate Philip Wellington Clark in 1953. Twenty years after Mr. Clark’s death in 1999, she married high school classmate Peter Lawson Smith, who had attended Yale University with Mr. Clark and was also godfather to their third child, Peter. The couple lived in New Rochelle at the time of her death.
Mrs. Clark was born on Aug. 10, 1930, in Charleston, West Virginia, to Catharine Koontz and Hartselle DeBurney Kinsey. After living in Indiana and Tennessee, the family settled in Scarsdale. Mrs. Clark graduated second in her class at SHS in 1948. She graduated from Vassar College summa cum laude, and then from Yale University, where she earned a master’s degree in Latin.
A lifelong book enthusiast, Mrs. Clark taught Latin before raising a family, later returning to teach at Edgemont High School and Manhattanville College. After co-authoring “History of Edgemont,” she was named Edgemont historian. Well into her 80s, Mrs. Clark tutored many Edgemont students in Latin, gratis.
Mrs. Clark was a devoted parishioner of Saint James the Less Episcopal Church in Scarsdale. She was chair of the Altar Guild, recipient of the Audrey Davis Award and a generous donor to the music fund; in the words of the Rev. Tom Newcomb, she was a “gargantuan presence.” Each year, her “Christmas Book Party” thanked everyone who had worked on the church’s book sale.
Mrs. Clark traveled extensively throughout Europe and North Africa and led Edgemont students, her children and grandchildren, and her close friend Emily Howell of Palo Alto, California, to visit sites of Roman antiquity.
Mrs. Clark is survived by three sisters: Joanne Storey, Carol Kinsey, Melissa Mathews, and their families; her husband Peter; their three children: Catharine Price Gaylard (Timothy), Andrew Wellington Clark (Karen), Peter Kendall Clark (David); her grandchildren: Elizabeth Honenberger (Stuart), Valerie Mitchell (Matthew) Angela Wolff (Ben), Elise Belk (Jacob), Andrew Bower (Mindy), Abigail Poe (Charlie); and great grandchildren: Alice-Louise, Shirley and Clark Honenberger.
Mrs. Clark’s son Peter said she was a “caretaker, teacher, lamb cake baker whose lifelong work was documenting the community’s history,” and she had “many friends for whom she really was another mother or sister.”
A funeral service and committal will be held at Saint James the Less on Sunday, Nov. 6, at 1:30 p.m.
