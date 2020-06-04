Louise Mohr Schreiber, formerly of Scarsdale, and Vero Beach, Florida, died at home on May 29. She was 81.
Born to the late Otto and Helen Mohr in Queens, New York, Mrs. Schreiber graduated from Cornell University. She worked as an elementary school teacher and, after raising her children, earned an MBA from the NYU Stern School of Business and became a licensed Certified Public Accountant (CPA). She was a vice president at Chemical Bank and later Chase Bank.
Her family said she was an avid reader, and enjoyed playing golf and tennis, swimming and taking long walks.
Mrs. Schreiber is survived by her husband of 59 years, William Schreiber, children David (Kathleen) and Elizabeth (Simone), and three beloved grandsons, Tyler, Nicholas and Matthew. She is also survived by her sister, Barbara Rackow, and her husband Sanford.
Burial will be private and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials can be made to a charitable organization chosen by the donor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.